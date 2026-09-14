China gained most from BRICS summit, India had to navigate differences: Kapil Sibal

Sibal said the New Delhi declaration did not call for an alternative currency or de-dollarisation, describing this as an achievement for India.

He also said the grouping's position on the Israel-Palestine conflict reflected the changing global geopolitical situation.

“But we have got to know, as well as other countries of the world, that the US will not win the war against Iran. That reflected in our resolution as there was talk of Palestine and two-nation theory,” he said.

Calling BRICS a “motley” collection of nations, Sibal said it was a notable achievement that the members adopted a joint statement without controversy.

“That is precisely why I noted at the outset that its a notable achievement for our government that a joint resolution was passed without sparking any controversy. I want to say that this cannot be a non-western alliance. China benefitted the most from it,” the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said.

Sibal, however, questioned whether the commitments made in the declaration would translate into action, saying only time would tell whether it would be implemented on the ground.

The BRICS summit concluded in New Delhi on Sunday, with member countries adopting a declaration that called for reforms in global governance and the trading system. The grouping also announced outcomes related to logistics and supply chains, startups and infectious disease control.

(With inputs from PTI)