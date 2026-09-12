BRICS adopts New Delhi Declaration after marathon negotiations; India bridges Iran-UAE differences

NEW DELHI: BRICS countries on Saturday adopted the New Delhi Declaration after marathon negotiations that continued until 4 am, overcoming sharp differences over the language on the West Asia conflict, particularly between Iran and the UAE.
The adoption marks a significant diplomatic breakthrough for India, host of the 18th BRICS Summit, with New Delhi playing a key role in bridging competing positions among members and ensuring that differences over West Asia did not derail the summit outcome.
The declaration, while not assigning responsibility for the conflict, calls for restraint, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and respect for the “sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States”.
“We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East/West Asia and, recalling our respective national positions, call for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation,” the declaration said.
It also called for greater use of “dialogue and diplomacy” towards a long-term understanding that can contribute to peace, security and stability in the region.
The final declaration adopted broader language, expressing “serious concern” over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full IAEA safeguards, and stressing that nuclear safeguards, safety and security must be upheld even during armed conflicts.
"We express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA. Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm."
The language followed difficult negotiations over the competing positions of Iran and the UAE. Tehran had sought an explicit reference to what it described as a unilateral attack on Iran and a violation of the UN Charter.
A “clear direction from our leadership” and sustained engagement at multiple levels helped India overcome differences and secure the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration at the 18th BRICS Summit, India’s BRICS Sherpa Sudhakar Dalela said.
Dalela said negotiations on the declaration involved extensive consultations as BRICS members worked to bridge differences on contentious geopolitical issues, particularly amid the continuing crisis in West Asia.
“Clear direction from our leadership” helped guide the negotiations, Dalela said, adding that “engagement at various levels” eventually enabled the grouping to reach consensus on the joint declaration.
“The concern in Tehran was that the reference to the unilateral attack and the alleged violation of the UN Charter should not be diluted or ‘subsumed into a generic formulation’,” a source familiar with the negotiations said.
On Gaza, BRICS expressed deep concern over continued violence despite the October 2025 ceasefire and called for its maintenance and full, unhindered humanitarian access. The declaration opposed policies aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians and reaffirmed support for Palestinian self-determination, the right of return and full UN membership in the context of the two-state solution.
The declaration also addressed Sudan, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and a peaceful resolution through dialogue, while reiterating “zero tolerance for terrorism” and opposition to double standards in countering terrorism.
Beyond geopolitical issues, the document backed further work on BRICS cross-border payments, including interoperability of payment systems and greater use of local currencies for trade settlements and investment. It also welcomed work on public-private partnerships, infrastructure and strengthening the BRICS insurance ecosystem.