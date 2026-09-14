Four with criminal history held in Jharkhand for extortion attempt

DEOGHAR: Four armed people were arrested for allegedly assaulting and demanding extortion money from a man while he was watching a movie in a cinema hall along with family in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, police said on Monday.

Police seized two pistols and six cartridges from the accused following their arrest on Sunday, a senior officer said, adding that they were in more than 40 criminal cases.

The incident happened on September 11, when the accused accosted the victim Amar Nath Keshri during the interval of the movie screening, allegedly beat up his son and demanded extortion money from him.