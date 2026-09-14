Set aside political differences to promote Indian languages, says Amit Shah

Political differences should be set aside to promote Indian languages, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Monday, saying that a child can understand the country only through their mother tongue.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 6th All India Rajbhasha Sammelan, Shah said the government’s aim was to make Indian languages the language of governance and science and enrich them through literature.

“Political differences must be set aside to promote Indian languages. A child can understand India only through the mother tongue,” he said.

Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with making mother-tongue education compulsory under the National Education Policy (NEP), and said students were also required to learn another Indian language.

“Those opposing NEP provision of learning one more Indian language apart from mother tongue do not know what sin they are committing,” he said.

Shah said Hindi should not be viewed as being in competition with other Indian languages, stressing that all languages were interconnected.

He described Maharashtra as the country’s only multi-lingual state and said all languages there had flourished and were respected. He also noted that the Modi government had accorded Marathi the status of a classical language.