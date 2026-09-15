Centre allows industry access to DRDO source codes for faster weapon upgrades

NEW DELHI: Private firms that manufacture Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed weapon systems will now be able to access the software source codes running them, under a framework the government launched on Tuesday to let licensee industries carry out upgrades and manage electronics obsolescence without going back to the designing laboratory each time.

The framework was among a clutch of policy initiatives unveiled by defence minister Rajnath Singh at a DRDO-industry synergy meet held in the capital. According to the government statement issued on Tuesday, the framework is "standardised, secure" and has been launched "to accelerate software-defined defence capabilities and obsolescence management".

Source code is essentially the set of instructions that tells a weapon system’s software how to function.

Access to it allows authorised engineers to fix software, add new capabilities or adapt the system when electronic components become obsolete.

However, access to source code has long been a sticking point between DRDO and the companies that manufacture its designs. Firms producing a system under transfer of technology (ToT) have generally received hardware drawings but not the rights to modify the software running it, leaving them reliant on the parent laboratory for patches, capability upgrades and the substitution of electronic components that go out of production during a platform's service life.