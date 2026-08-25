Centre opens conventional missile production to Indian industry

Companies will be able to manufacture the systems “as per applicable qualifications, certifications and regulatory requirements”, the ministry said. The DRDO will retain responsibility for design certification and quality assurance.

The move marks a further shift away from the traditional model under which a DRDO missile, after completing development and user trials, was assigned to a nominated production agency for series manufacture, a role state-run Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) has traditionally held for much of the indigenous missile portfolio.

It also follows the government’s decision earlier this year to open tactical missile production to private industry under the Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) model, which brings companies into a programme during development rather than after it.

DRDO has distributed around 10 to 12 tactical missile programmes among public and private firms, with Adani Defence and Aerospace, Bharat Forge, ICOMM Tele and Solar Defence and Aerospace named as DcPPs.

Adani Defence is the DcPP for the Rudram anti-radiation series, including the hypersonic Rudram-II, which is to be built at its Hyderabad facility, and for NASM-SR. It is also a DcPP, along with Bharat Forge, for the 1,000-kg-class Gaurav long-range glide bomb and the TARA glide kit.

The company broke ground last month on a Rs 2,500-crore missile complex at Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, with composite-propellant and TNT production planned at the site.

Several of these programmes have also progressed through flight and release trials this year. DRDO conducted the maiden salvo launch of NASM-SR from a Navy Sea King helicopter off Odisha in April, firing two missiles in quick succession.

It conducted the maiden flight trial of TARA from an IAF Jaguar in May, converting a 500-kg bomb into a guided stand-off weapon. Gaurav has completed release trials from the Su-30MKI at close to 100 km.

The Astra Mk-2, with a range of more than 200 km, is also learnt to be among the first major systems to be offered to private industry under the wider opening, with the ministry expected to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP).

Sources said ICOMM, Adani, Bharat Forge, Tata and Mahindra are among the likely contenders. BDL’s production lines are already stretched by domestic orders and export commitments, while Indonesia has also expressed interest in the Astra.

As earlier reported by The New Indian Express, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh had first hinted at the government’s intent to open missile production to private industry in May. Speaking at a CII event in the national capital, the Def Secy said that there was growing willingness to transfer ballistic missile technology to private companies and that the time had come to move in that direction.

Furthermore, the move also comes amid a substantial pipeline of missile orders and requirements. The Army’s proposed acquisition of the Anant Shastra air-defence system, with BEL as the lead production partner, is estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore and awaits Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) clearance.

A proposal for around 1,000 Akash-NG missiles is under consideration, while nearly 370 Pralay missiles have already been contracted.