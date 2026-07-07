India, Indonesia expand ties during Modi's visit with BrahMos, Astra deals and critical minerals pact

NEW DELHI: India and Indonesia on Tuesday expanded their strategic partnership, with Jakarta agreeing to procure BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Astra air-to-air missiles, as the two countries unveiled an ambitious roadmap covering defence, maritime security, critical minerals, technology, digital connectivity and supply chains.

The agreements were announced after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta during the first leg of Modi's three-nation Indo-Pacific tour, which will also take him to Australia and New Zealand.

The defence agreements mark another milestone in India's efforts to emerge as a major exporter of indigenous military hardware, with Indonesia becoming the latest country to acquire the BrahMos missile system. Sources said Jakarta has also decided to procure India's Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles.