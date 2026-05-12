India’s fifth-gen stealth fighter programme likely to enter bid stage next month

NEW DELHI: India’s ambitious fifth-generation stealth fighter programme is set to enter a critical new phase, with the government likely to issue the Request for Proposal (RFP) next month to three shortlisted private sector-led consortia competing for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said Tuesday.

The RFP will formally invite detailed commercial and technical bids from the shortlisted industry teams for development and production of the fighter.

Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry session on “Geostrategy, Supply Chains and Strategic Resilience” in the capital, Singh said the AMCA process had “fortuitously” resulted in three competing industry teams.

“We have ended up in the AMCA shortlisting process with three private sector-led consortia. Two of them are a happy blend of private and public, one is entirely private and hopefully they will receive RFPs in the next month or so,” he said.

The three consortia advancing in the process are led by Larsen & Toubro in partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Dynamatic Technologies; Tata Advanced Systems Limited, which has bid independently and Bharat Forge, which has teamed up with state-run BEML and Data Patterns.

Singh said the government hoped the process would eventually create an additional fighter aircraft production line alongside Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

“It will create the kind of healthy competition that this country needs to build its aerospace industry at a large scale,” he said.