India’s fifth-gen fighter project sees end of HAL monopoly as new players enter AMCA race

NEW DELHI: India’s most ambitious fighter aircraft project has triggered a structural shift in defence aerospace, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) no longer set to lead the development of the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

HAL, which has spearheaded India’s fighter programmes so far, including the Tejas Mk-1, Mk-1A and Mk-2, was eliminated at the financial evaluation stage of the AMCA programme, sources familiar with the process said. The decision was driven by HAL’s existing order book, which is understood to be nearly eight times its annual turnover, raising concerns about its ability to take on additional high-risk development commitment, sources said.

Of the seven consortia, comprising public and private sector firms, that submitted bids for the programme last year, only three have met the mandatory technical criteria and progressed to the next stage, which involves submission of cost bids. These shortlisted bidders will compete for the Rs. 15,000-crore project to build five AMCA prototypes and one structural test specimen.

Sources said that the three consortia advancing in the process are led by Larsen & Toubro in partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Dynamatic Technologies; Tata Advanced Systems Limited, which has bid independently; and Bharat Forge, which has teamed up with BEML and Data Patterns.

Interestingly, sources said the final selection is expected to be made on a lowest-cost (L1) basis, rather than through a quality-and-cost-based system adopted in some recent unmanned aerial vehicle programmes. This means that once minimum technical thresholds are met, pricing will play a decisive role in determining the development partner.