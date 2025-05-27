India's fifth-generation fighter AMCA to be executed through industry partnership

NEW DELHI: India’s ambitious fifth generation fighter aircraft programme will be executed by the Aeronautical Development Agency through industry partnership.

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model.

“The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is set to execute the programme through Industry partnership. The Execution Model approach provides equal opportunities to both private and public sectors on a competitive basis.”, the MoD said.

They can bid either independently or as joint ventures or as consortia. The entity/bidder should be an Indian company compliant with the laws and regulations of the country.

The MoD called it an important step towards harnessing the indigenous expertise, capability and capacity to develop the AMCA prototype, “which will be a major milestone towards Atma Nirbharta (self-reliance) in the aerospace sector.”