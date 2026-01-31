India advances indigenous jet engine effort, seeks industry partner

NEW DELHI: Seeking to advance India’s long-running effort to develop an indigenous jet engine, the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to identify an Indian industry partner for manufacturing and assembly of an Indigenous Advanced High Thrust Class Aero Engine.

The EOI, issued, seeks to shortlist a Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) capable of executing complex aero-engine manufacturing and integration tasks. According to the document, the deadline for submission is March 26, with bids scheduled to be opened the following day.

An EOI is the first step in a formal procurement process, aimed at assessing industry capability and interest before a detailed Request for Proposal (RFP) is issued. GTRE has clarified that participation in the EOI does not guarantee a production contract.

As per the EOI, the proposed engine comprises 11 sub-systems, 34 assemblies, 125 sub-assemblies and around 2,500 components, including compressors, combustor, turbines, afterburner, exhaust nozzle, gearbox, oil and fuel systems, and digital engine control units.

While GTRE will retain design authority, the DcPP will be responsible for production engineering, component manufacturing, sub-assembly, final engine assembly, quality assurance and documentation. The partner must also meet stringent aerospace standards and obtain approvals for specialised processes such as thermal coatings, advanced welding and non-destructive testing through Indian certification agencies.