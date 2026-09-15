ED chief flags AI data leak risk, orders probe into insolvency ‘haircuts’

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to re-examine a string of insolvency resolution cases involving suspiciously large "haircuts" through which promoters buy back their own stripped assets at a discount.

The federal probing agency director warned officers that even offline use of Artificial Intelligence tools can leak sensitive case data, and said agencies should now share information more freely with each other instead of only on a need-to-know basis.

The ED chief also conveyed that the agency got Cabinet approval to expand its staff strength by 60 per cent. The three big decisions came out of the agency's 36th Quarterly Conference of Zonal Officers (QCZO), held at IIM-Bangalore from September 14 to 15 and chaired by the ED Director Rahul Navin.

On the insolvency issue, the ED said in a statement that a session at the conference looked at the clash between protections given to companies under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the ED's own powers to attach property under the PMLA.

Officers found that several recurring tricks have been used to cheat the system. Some promoters get around rules that are meant to stop them from bidding again for their own bankrupt company.

Some inflate claims made by related parties to gain an unfair edge. Some influence the committee that decides how the company's assets are split up.

And in some cases, assets are quietly stripped out beforehand, so the recovery ends up very low -- letting the original promoter buy the company back cheap.

The ED said in a statement that its zones have been told to get copies of all suspicious transaction applications from resolution professionals, step into cases before the National Company Law Tribunal, and open separate money-laundering investigations against those behind such deals.