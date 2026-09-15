Five years in Devbhoomi among most emotional of my life: Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Tuesday described his five years in the state as one of the most significant and emotional journeys of his life, saying the period had passed almost unnoticed because of the warmth and cooperation he received from its people.

“During four decades of service in the Army, I rarely had an opportunity to stay at one place for more than three years. But I did not realise how five years passed in Devbhoomi,” Singh said at a programme organised at Lok Bhavan to mark the completion of his tenure.

The occasion, he said, was not merely about listing the achievements of his tenure but expressing gratitude to everyone who had worked “as a family, a team and with a shared purpose”.

“This is an intimate and emotional moment for me. The cooperation of every section of society has made this journey meaningful,” he said.

Singh felicitated Lok Bhavan officers and employees for outstanding work, stressing that an institution’s success depended on the contribution of each member.

“This recognition is not confined to those being honoured. It acknowledges the hard work of the entire Lok Bhavan family,” Singh said.

The governor also released Aatma Ke Swar-05, a collection of his speeches delivered at various events. Three books published by Uttarakhand Open University were unveiled which were The 21st Century: Challenges and Opportunities, Developed India 2047: Steps Towards Building a Self-Reliant, Inclusive and Sustainable Nation, and Developed Uttarakhand: The Governor’s Five Dreams and Vision.