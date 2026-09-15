HAL set to wrap up original Tejas order; Mk-1A deliveries yet to begin

NEW DELHI: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to hand over the last two LCA Tejas Mk-1 twin-seat trainers to the Indian Air Force (IAF) this month, completing a 40-aircraft order a decade past the December 2016 deadline set in its final contract, even as the manufacturer is yet to deliver a single jet under the subsequent 83-aircraft Tejas Mk-1A contract signed in 2021.

The two trainers, being delivered in the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) configuration, will complete the Mk-1 order placed by the IAF in two tranches, in March 2006 and December 2010. The 40 aircraft comprise 16 single-seat fighters in the Initial Operational Clearance configuration, 16 in the FOC configuration and eight twin-seat trainers, with the trainers the last to be delivered.

The December 2010 FOC contract, worth Rs 5,989 crore when signed, had envisaged completion by 2016. Its value was revised to Rs 6,542 crore in March 2025 on account of the change in the delivery schedule.

The first trainer under the order was handed over to the IAF in October 2023. HAL had then said it would complete delivery of all eight twin-seat aircraft by March 2024, but the deadline was missed.

The completion of the Mk-1 order comes as the IAF awaits the first Tejas Mk-1As, the upgraded variant equipped with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, improved electronic warfare and avionics systems, air-to-air refuelling capability and enhanced weapons integration.