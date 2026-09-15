Kishau Dam project clears eight-year hurdle as six states sign MoU with Centre

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for the Rs 15,624-crore Kishau Dam project on Tuesday.

The 660 MW Kishau Dam project on the Tons river, a tributary of the Yamuna along the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, has cleared a major hurdle with the MoU after being stalled for eight years over inter-state coordination.

The long-pending multipurpose project is expected to provide irrigation, electricity, drinking and industrial water and help rejuvenate the Yamuna. The project will now be placed before the Union Cabinet for approval.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It was signed by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The project is being implemented by Kishau Corporation Limited, a joint venture between the governments of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Centre recently assured Himachal Pradesh that it would not have to bear any financial burden for the project. The Centre will bear 90 per cent of the cost of its water component.

Speaking to the media, Sukhu said that at a high-level meeting chaired by Shah on June 16, the Centre had agreed in principle that the estimated Rs 2,000-crore cost of Himachal Pradesh's power component would be borne by the beneficiary states (Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana) of the water component.