Rahul Gandhi alleges UPI move opens door to charges, accuses Modi govt of yielding to US pressure

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the Centre’s latest notification on UPI transactions had opened the way for merchant discount rates (MDR) to be imposed on transactions above Rs 2,000, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “once again surrendering to American pressure”.

Gandhi claimed the move would eventually burden consumers even if charges were levied only on merchants. “Now, MDR can be levied on merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. Even if these transactions account for just 5% of the volume, they make up nearly 65% of UPI's total transaction value,” he said in a post on X.

“The government says no fees will be charged to customers. But where will the fees imposed on shopkeepers ultimately come from? Added to the prices, straight out of the customer's pocket,” Gandhi said.