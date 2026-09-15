Congress says stage being set for UPI transaction fee; asks if move aims to appease US firms, Trump

The stage is clearly being set for all of us to pay a fee for UPI transactions, he claimed.

"Tomorrow the cap itself might be changed with another such notification - there is no longer a guarantee in the law. For all we know, the government can introduce a charge for daily person-to-person transactions as well," Ramesh said.

"The Modi government has yet again shown complete lack of honesty and transparency and has broken the trust of users. Is all of this being done to open digital payments for American companies to appease President Trump?" the Congress general secretary said.

As per a gazette notification dated September 14, no bank or system provider would impose, whether directly or indirectly, any charge on a person making or receiving a payment through RuPay debit card or UPI transaction of up to Rs 2,000.

The notification follows an amendment to section 10 A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, which provides an enabling framework for imposing a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on payments through UPI and other notified electronic payment modes.

The amendment Bill was passed by Parliament during the Monsoon Session, which concluded on August 13, 2026. Following the passage of the Bill, the government had said the UPI and Services Steering Committee, headed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), would decide on the MDR rates.

Explaining the rationale for imposing charges, the government, in a statement, said, with exponential transaction volumes, the system requires significant and continuous upgrades in cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and infrastructure.

Charges were required for market expansion and self sustainability, it had said. It is necessary to increase competition by encouraging more companies to expand their operations, which requires a self-sustaining revenue model, it had said.

Reliance on subsidies alone is not viable for the next wave of growth, it had said, adding that a balanced framework is required to ensure that UPI remains robust, inclusive, and future-ready.