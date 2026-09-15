Regulation of educational institutes: SC seeks school education secretary's response on contempt plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the School Education Secretary in the Ministry of Education on a petition alleging non-compliance with its order to consider a plea seeking regulation of all institutions imparting education or religious instruction to children below 14 years of age.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu issued notice to T K Anil Kumar, Secretary (Department of School Education and Literacy), Ministry of Education, and sought his reply in four weeks.

The top court was hearing a contempt plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who alleged that the secretary did not take any action on his representation.

On May 11, the top court had directed Upadhyay to make a representation before the Union of India with his plea.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Dubey, had sought directions to "take appropriate steps to register, recognise, supervise and monitor all institutions imparting secular education or religious instructions to children up to the age of 14 years in the spirit of Article 21A read with Article 39(f), 45 and 51-A(k)".

The petition stated that Article 30 does not grant any special or additional rights to minorities beyond what is already guaranteed under Article 19(1)(g) (right to practice any profession, occupation, trade, or business).