SC asks Centre to consider extending tenure of retiring presiding officers, members of tribunals.

Observing that tribunals should not become defunct due to vacancies, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to consider extending the tenure of retiring presiding officers and members of such quasi-judicial bodies for a month or so till fresh appointments are made.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was urged by the Centre through Attorney General R Venkataramani that the process for fresh appointments has been set in motion and no such pleas for ad hoc extensions should be considered.

The top law officer was responding to the submissions of a lawyer pertaining to vacancies in various tribunals, including the DRAT (Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal where some members are retiring soon.

“Now that everything is set in motion. These IAs (interim applications) may not be entertained any longer. A month or two should not make a difference,” the attorney general said.

“Can you make a decision at your end that you will increase ad hoc arrangement for a month or so,” the CJI asked, adding, “You need to give us a definite response that the posts will be filled. The moment we dispose of these petitions, and a fresh appointment is not made, another round will start.”

The law officer said now the new Tribunal Reforms Act has come into being and it provides for the appointment process.

“We don't want tribunals to become defunct. Current arrangement may continue on ad hoc,” the CJI said and listed the plea for hearing on Wednesday.