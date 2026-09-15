SC denies immediate relief to suspended Punjab DIG Harcharan Bhullar in bribe case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant immediate relief to suspended Punjab Police DIG, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, noting that his bail plea in Rs 5 lakh bribe case was fit for dismissal.

"100% case of dismissal! You want to dismiss it now or later,?" observed the bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

The Bench said it would examine the bail plea after certain witnesses are examined and thereby it posted the matter after four weeks for hearing and issued notice to the complainant, Akash Batta.

The three-judge bench of the apex court, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, besides presided by the CJI Kant, on Tuesday indicated it will not entertain the plea till the trial court examines the complainant, Batta, and other material witnesses in the case.

The accused, Bhullar had moved the apex court against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order denying him regular bail in the case.

Bhullar's counsel argued before the top court that the complainant and material witness not yet examined, sought direction for examination of two shadow witnesses.

The case originates from an FIR on October 16, last year under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988 read with Section 61(2) of BNS (Bharariya Nyaya Sanhita) 2023. He has been in custody since then.

As per the CBI, the complainant, Batta on October 11, alleged that the petitioner, then DIG Ropar Range, demanded illegal gratification through one Krishanu to ensure no coercive action against the complainant's business in an FIR (First Information Report) at Police Station, Sirhind and to secure favourable treatment.

Following the FIR was registered on October 15 and a trap was laid at Chandigarh on the very next day, in which Krishanu was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant as part of the illegal gratification. Bhullar was arrested on the same day for his involvement in the said offence.