SC gives Rajpal Yadav final chance to deposit Rs 2 crore in cheque bounce cases

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav a final two-week opportunity to submit a concrete proposal to pay the outstanding amount to a private firm and directed him to deposit Rs 2 crore with the apex court registry.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing Yadav's plea against a Delhi High Court order upholding his conviction in multiple cheque-bounce cases.

The bench extended his exemption from surrendering until October 5, directed him to deposit Rs 2 crore within two weeks and surrender his passport.

"He is perfect at doing drama but not in this court. Earlier orders of the court have not been complied with. Your conduct does not inspire confidence," the CJI observed.

Senior advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for Yadav, said the actor was willing to settle the dispute and would place a concrete payment plan on record. He said Yadav had already spent four-and-a-half months in prison in the case and had earlier received financial help from friends in the entertainment industry.

Senior advocate Ajit Sinha, appearing for complainant M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, said Yadav had not honoured his commitments for more than 15 years.