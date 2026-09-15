TNIE Tourism Summit: Ladakh pitches diverse culture and adventure to attract new-age travellers

Ladakh's tourism story extends beyond its Buddhist monasteries and high-altitude landscapes, with the Union Territory looking to showcase its diverse cultural traditions, adventure experiences and newer forms of tourism, Ashish Kundra, Chief Secretary of Ladakh, said at the TNIE Tourism Summit 2026.

Speaking at a session titled ‘Culture, Nature, Adventure - Travels to the Top of the World’, Kundra described Ladakh as “a melting pot of cultures”, saying its identity was often viewed primarily through its Buddhist monastic traditions, while its other communities and cultural influences form an important part of its heritage.

He said Ladakh's cultural history reflected its position along the Silk Road. “These stones, which have carvings which go back centuries, some of them are in Tibetan script. Some of them are in Chinese. Some of them are in Arabic,” he said, referring to the region's ancient petroglyphs.

Kundra highlighted newer cultural initiatives, citing the sā Ladakh Biennale 2026, which brought together young artists from Ladakh and international art curators for outdoor installations across the Leh-Kargil corridor. “It was quite a draw in the art community, and very organically word spread along from these locations,” he said.

On the region's tourism model, he said Ladakh would have to avoid the pursuit of sheer numbers. “Ladakh is not a place for mass tourism. We can never aspire to become Goa,” he said. “Aspirationally, it can be Ladakh which is itself.”