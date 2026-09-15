TNIE Tourism Summit begins in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Summit got underway in Chennai on Tuesday with the lighting of ceremonial lamp by Suman Billa, additional secretary & DG, Ministry of Tourism, TNIE CEO, Lakshmi Menon and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla. Lakshmi Menon delivered the welcome address.

The summit will highlight the spirit of competitive federalism among states that are playing to their strengths. From heritage tourism in Ladakh to wildlife parks, religious destinations and historic sites in Madhya Pradesh, from the epic battle centres of Haryana to the unusual surprises offered by Chhattisgarh, the Tourism Summit 2026 will showcase the best of India.

Domestic tourism has emerged as a major powerhouse with travellers spending over $200 billion a year, which is 86% of all tourism spending in the country. Industry projections indicate that the domestic tourism market could reach $35 trillion by 2029.