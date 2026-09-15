Tourism growth must benefit local communities, says Ministry official at TNIE Summit

CHENNAI: India must move beyond simply attracting more tourists and focus on professionally managing destinations, tourism officials and stakeholders, said Suman Billa, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, at the Bharat Dekho Tourism Summit 2026 in Chennai on Monday, September 15.

Speaking during a session on reinventing domestic tourism, Billa underlined the enormous potential of India's domestic travel market and called for stronger destination-level institutions to manage tourist flows, improve visitor experiences and ensure that local communities also benefit from tourism.

“We need to reinvent domestic tourism,” Billa said, stressing that India's tourism strategy cannot focus solely on increasing visitor numbers. With domestic travellers accounting for the overwhelming majority of tourism expenditure in India, he said the country has a significant opportunity to create more diverse and sustainable travel experiences.

A key suggestion from Billa was the establishment and strengthening of Destination Management Organisations (DMOs). He pointed out that tourism governance in India has traditionally operated largely at the national and state levels, while the destination itself often lacks a dedicated professional mechanism to address tourism-related challenges.

Drawing on his experience with international tourism organisations, Billa said DMOs can bring together local administrations, police, tourism authorities and industry stakeholders to work collectively on improving a destination.