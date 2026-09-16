AAP faces fiscal, political challenges with barely six months left for assembly polls

CHANDIGARH: With the 2027 Punjab assembly elections less than six months away, the AAP government is facing political and fiscal challenges, with employees and farmers stepping up pressure to meet their demands.

The politics has also turned personal. The Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, declared Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann “guru dokhi” and “Khalsa Panth virodhi” (anti-Guru, anti-Panth). An alleged accusation that the CM’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, took a Rs 5-crore bribe to bury a rape case has further put the party in a difficult position.

As the assembly polls draw closer, various sections of society are stepping up pressure on the government to meet their demands. This is traditionally one of the most politically challenging periods for any ruling government.

State government employees are pressing for long-pending demands, including DA arrears, restoration of the old pension scheme and other service-related issues. They have held demonstrations and gone on mass leave twice. The government issued them show-cause notices but later withdrew them.

Farmers, meanwhile, are protesting over issues related to power supply, fertilisers and food grain procurement.

Despite its precarious financial position, the government may have to address at least some of these demands to placate a significant section of its voter base.

Political analyst Prof Kuldip Singh, while speaking to TNIE, said the issues of employees, farmers and the state’s debt would combine to make AAP’s attempt to regain power a formidable task. He said the government was already diverting limited financial resources towards freebies.