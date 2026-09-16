Envoy summoned as Pakistan vessel hits Indian warship

NEW DELHI: A Pakistan Navy offshore patrol vessel collided with an Indian Navy warship on Tuesday evening in international waters in the North Arabian Sea.

Sources said the incident happened after the Pak vessel made a reckless, high-speed approach towards the Indian warship and undertook a series of unsafe manoeuvres, resulting in a minor collision.

The Indian warship did not suffer any damage and remained operational, while the extent of damage to the Pakistan naval ship, PNS Hunain, was not immediately known.

Defence ministry sources said the Indian warship, which was on a routine surveillance mission, is comparatively larger than PNS Hunain, a Yarmook-class offshore patrol vessel commissioned in 2024.

Following the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, Saad Warraich, and lodged a strong protest over the “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct” of the Pakistani naval unit.