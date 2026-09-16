Instead of theatrics, vacate our territory: India hits out at Pakistan-China boundary panel

India on Wednesday rejected the “so-called” Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission, saying it has no legal basis to make any arrangements concerning Indian territory under illegal occupation.

New Delhi's response came after the first meeting of the Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission was held in Islamabad.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's position on the matter was “clear and consistent”, asserting that there was no boundary between Pakistan and China involving Indian territory.

“We reject the so-called Joint Commission, which is without any legal basis,” Jaiswal said.

India has consistently maintained that Pakistan's 1963 handover of certain territories, including the Shaksgam Valley, to China was illegal and unacceptable. New Delhi has also opposed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, parts of which pass through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Jaiswal said the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India”.

“We have never recognised the so-called ‘China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement’ of 1963 and have consistently maintained that it is illegal and invalid,” he said.

India, he added, “resolutely oppose[s] and reject[s]” any attempts to alter the status of the occupied territories or legitimise their “illegal occupation”, saying such moves impinge on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Any so-called boundary cooperation between China and Pakistan concerning Indian territories would be completely unacceptable and would have no bearing whatsoever on India's sovereignty over these territories,” Jaiswal said.

“Instead of engaging in such theatrics, we call on Pakistan to immediately vacate areas under its illegal and forcible occupation,” he added.

(With PT inputs)