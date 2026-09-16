Jharkhand: Police lathi-charge crowd opposing anti-encroachment drive

RANCHI: Police resorted to lathi-charge on Wednesday to disperse a crowd opposing an anti-encroachment drive in Ranchi. The protesters allegedly pelted stones at the personnel and also clashed with female officers.

The incident took place at Satellite Chowk while police were clearing land belonging to Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC). Clashes broke out as people opposed the operation.

Despite repeated appeals from the administration to cooperate, protesters sat in front of JCB machines and some climbed onto them. Police brought them down, following which the crowd began pelting stones at the personnel.

Several women police personnel fell during the stone-pelting. Police resorted to lathi-charge several times to bring the situation under control. Both protesters and police personnel sustained injuries.

Following this, police detained more than half a dozen people from the spot.

Hatia DSP Neeraj said the team conducting the anti-encroachment drive was attacked.

“The mob pelted stones at the police, injuring several personnel. A mild lathi-charge was used to bring the situation under control. More than half a dozen people have been detained in connection with the incident, and the police are investigating the entire sequence of events,” the DSP said.

Residents of the settlement said they had been living there for years and that the sudden demolition of their homes would create a housing crisis. They demanded that the administration make alternative arrangements before proceeding with the demolition.

The protesters also said the settlement was home to small children and elderly people and questioned where would they would if their homes were demolished.