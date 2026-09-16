Punjab Police arrest four drug smugglers in Amritsar; 27 kg heroin, pistol seized

CHANDIGARH: The Counter Intelligence (CI) unit of the Punjab Police in Amritsar has busted a cross-border smuggling module with the arrest of four men near Khasa in Amritsar.

The police have recovered 27 kg of heroin, a sophisticated foreign-made .30-bore PX5 pistol and three cartridges from them.

The investigation has revealed a suspected link with a Dubai-based handler, Karan Singh, who allegedly arranged the consignments. Police are investigating his role and also other members of the cross-border drug network. The accused are being questioned by the CI team.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday that the arrested men have been identified as Vishal Singh alias Shalu, Manpreet Singh alias Sunny and Smartpreet Singh, all residents of Bhalla Colony in Chheharta, Amritsar, and Karan, a resident of Bhusse village in Tarn Taran.

Yadav said the preliminary investigation showed that the accused were working with a Dubai-based operative and cross-border smugglers. After collecting consignments of drugs and illegal arms, they were allegedly supposed to supply them to others on the instructions of their handlers.

Police also impounded a black Splendor motorcycle (PB02-CW-6647) and a grey Honda Activa (PB02-EX-4503), which were allegedly being used for smuggling.

The accused were also allegedly using encrypted communication platforms to contact their handlers to evade detection by the police.