Research documents India's first Caspian cobra bite deaths in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

CHANDIGARH: The two people in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district who died from Caspian cobra bites in 2020 and 2021, were the first reported deaths in India caused by the venomous Central Asian snake, said a research paper.

The deaths were documented while researchers were collecting data under Indian Council of Medical Research-funded snakebite projects.

The research paper was prepared in July this year and submitted to the journal. It was accepted on August 18 and published in Epidemiology International, Volume 11. The study states that deaths caused by the cobra Naja Oxiana had not previously been reported from India.

The findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Epidemiology International in a study led by Padma Shri awardee Dr Omesh Kumar Bharti, chief medical officer, Kangra who also heads the ICMR-funded SARPA (Zero Snakebite Deaths Initiative) project in Himachal Pradesh.

The other researchers were Jaideep C Menon, Archana Phull, Samson Joy, Virender Sharma and Anita Malhotra.

The species was genetically confirmed in Chamba in 2019. It has also been reported from Pakistan and Kashmir. Although primarily found in Central Asia, the species has gradually expanded its range eastward into the northwestern Himalayan region, the researchers noted.

The first victim was a 40-year-old man from Ullansa village in the Holi area. On July 6, 2020, he accidentally stepped on a Caspian cobra while spraying an apple orchard. He was wearing open footwear and was bitten twice on the leg. He was first taken to a local faith healer and later shifted to Civil Hospital, Bharmour, where he was declared dead.