SC junks Telangana's special plea on Lothukunta land

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the state government’s plea challenging a Telangana High Court verdict in the dispute over 40 acres of land at Lothukunta in Secunderabad, holding that the challenge was filed belatedly.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Deepankar Datta, dismissed the State’s Special Leave Petition (SLP), which was filed with a delay of 219 days.

Lawyers connected with the case told TNIE that the bench also observed that the disputed 40-acre land was private property owned by Shantha Sriram Private Limited.

The order was not immediately available as it had not yet been uploaded on the Supreme Court’s website. A lawyer connected with the case declined to comment further until the order was available.

The dismissal of the SLP relates to the state’s challenge in the long-running dispute over the 40 acres in Survey Nos. 1 and 2 of Lothukunta. The Telangana High Court had earlier dealt with the state’s claim over the land and the rights claimed by Shantha Sriram Private Limited.

The Supreme Court dismissed the SLP as barred by the 219-day delay in filing the challenge. The prescribed limitation period was 90 days.