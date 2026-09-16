Shahzad Bhatti: Moosewala murder link, Lawrence Bishnoi rivalry form 'hybrid terrorism' trail

NEW DELHI: From a local criminal to stooge of ISI involved in "hybrid terrorism", Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti over the years built a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling network.

He also happened to be a key man behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

The government on Wednesday declared Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Bhatti, 45, a resident of Lahore, currently in Dubai, is an absconding suspect in many Indian investigations.

According to the sources, Bhatti is affiliated with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and acts as a "proxy" for the agency, orchestrating cross-border terror modules and commanding a smuggling syndicate involving arms, narcotics and hand grenades.

His alleged links to the 2022 murder of Moosewala and rivalry with groups linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi form a key part of his criminal trail, they said.

Bhatti was accused of supplying the weapons used in the singer's assassination, sources said.