MHA declares Pakistan-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network a 'terrorist outfit' under UAPA

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday declared the Pakistan-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), citing its alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling, radicalisation and terrorist activities.

Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision in a post on X, saying the move was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “zero tolerance” policy towards terrorism.

According to Shah, the network is involved in smuggling arms, explosives and narcotics across India’s borders and in recruiting or influencing young people and petty criminals to participate in terrorist activities. He also accused the syndicate of targeting India’s democratic institutions and communal harmony by circulating hateful and provocative digital content.

In its gazette notification, the MHA described the SBN as an organisation seeking to recruit “gullible youth and local criminals” for the smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics from across the border. The ministry said the network’s activities pose a serious threat to India’s democratic system, communal harmony and internal security.