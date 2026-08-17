Over 200 ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti network operatives arrested ahead of Independence Day: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: More than 200 operatives of the Pakistan-based and ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) were arrested in coordinated raids across 14 states ahead of Independence Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday. More than 80 FIRs have been registered in connection with the arrests.

Shah said the operation had dismantled the terror network and foiled plans to carry out “subversive attacks” around August 15. In a post on X, he described the action as an example of the Modi government’s “zero-tolerance” policy towards terrorism.

According to a Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) statement, the multi-state operation was conducted on August 12 using a real-time intelligence-sharing mechanism involving central agencies and state police forces.

“More than 200 arrests were made across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala,” it said.

“Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number of arrests at 62, followed by Haryana with 52, Delhi with 51 and Punjab with 44. Rajasthan recorded 15 arrests, Maharashtra eight and Uttarakhand five. Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar reported three arrests each, while Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala reported two each,” the MHA said.