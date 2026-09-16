Unsafe manoeuvres by Pakistan Navy ship preceded collision with Indian warship

NEW DELHI: A Pakistan Navy offshore patrol vessel made a high-speed approach towards an Indian Navy warship and manoeuvred unsafely before the two vessels collided in the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday evening, according to sources familiar with the incident.

The Indian warship, which was on a routine surveillance mission, is comparatively larger than the Pakistani vessel, identified as PNS Hunain, a Yarmook-class offshore patrol vessel commissioned in 2024.

According to sources, Hunain closed in on the Indian warship at high speed and undertook a series of manoeuvres that were described as “unprofessional and unsafe”. The vessels subsequently collided.

The Indian warship did not suffer any damage and remained operational, sources said. The extent of any damage to Hunain is not known.

The incident took place in international waters and has drawn a diplomatic response, with the Ministry of External Affairs summoning Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi and lodging a protest.