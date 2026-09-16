Unsafe manoeuvres by Pakistan Navy ship preceded collision with Indian warship

NEW DELHI: A Pakistan Navy offshore patrol vessel made a high-speed approach towards an Indian Navy warship and manoeuvred unsafely before the two vessels collided in the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday evening, according to sources familiar with the incident.
The Indian warship, which was on a routine surveillance mission, is comparatively larger than the Pakistani vessel, identified as PNS Hunain, a Yarmook-class offshore patrol vessel commissioned in 2024.
According to sources, Hunain closed in on the Indian warship at high speed and undertook a series of manoeuvres that were described as “unprofessional and unsafe”. The vessels subsequently collided.
The Indian warship did not suffer any damage and remained operational, sources said. The extent of any damage to Hunain is not known.
The incident took place in international waters and has drawn a diplomatic response, with the Ministry of External Affairs summoning Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi and lodging a protest.
Hunain, built by Damen Shipyards in Romania, is about 98 metres long and displaces around 2,600 tonnes. It is meant primarily for offshore patrol, maritime surveillance and security missions.
The circumstances of the collision are being examined, particularly the manner in which the Pakistani vessel closed the distance with the Indian warship and the manoeuvres undertaken immediately before the contact, sources said.
The incident also brings back memories of a similar encounter between the two navies in 2011.
In June that year, PNS Babur came into contact with INS Godavari in the Arabian Sea while the Indian warship was involved in an anti-piracy operation concerning the merchant vessel MV Suez.
India had alleged that Babur approached Godavari from astern at high speed and manoeuvred unsafely before making contact with the Indian warship. The incident caused marginal damage to the safety netting on Godavari’s helicopter deck, following which India protested with Pakistan.
Pakistan disputed India’s account, alleging that Godavari had undertaken dangerous manoeuvres while Babur was escorting the released merchant vessel. The Indian Navy rejected the allegation.
The latest incident comes amid continued naval activity in the Arabian Sea, where both countries maintain maritime surveillance and security deployments.
Defence sources said further details of the incident, including the sequence of manoeuvres and the extent of damage, are being ascertained.