Centre introduces new regulatory framework to curb stubble-burning in Delhi-NCR; farmers to face fines

The central government has proposed draft rules for a new regulatory framework to control crop residue burning in the Delhi-NCR region, covering Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, to reduce air pollution during winter.
Under the proposed framework, agricultural fields where violations occur will be placed in a “red category” for 15 months which could flag the property during transactions with revenue authorities. The higher penalty rates introduced in 2024 will also continue.
The rules are proposed to take effect in 2026. Farmers found responsible for stubble burning would face environmental fines based on the size of the agricultural land. The fine would be Rs 5,000 for land below two acres, Rs 10,000 for land between two and five acres, and Rs 30,000 for land above five acres.
These penalties are the same as those introduced through the 2024 amendment, which doubled the earlier compensation amounts.
The draft notification, issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, does not clearly specify how the “red category” designation will affect the land.
Sources said land under the “red category” may also be made ineligible for government schemes. The government has invited feedback from stakeholders within 60 days of the notification issued on September 8.
The money collected through the fines would be transferred to the relevant State Pollution Control Board or Pollution Control Committee. It could be used for residue management machinery, crop diversification, biomass storage and utilisation, research and farmer education.
If a land parcel classified as “red” does not pay the fine within 30 days, the amount can be recovered as arrears of land revenue.
If the same land parcel is linked to repeated stubble-burning incidents, its “red category” classification may be extended for another 15 months. A farmer whose land is repeatedly linked to such incidents may therefore face successive compensation demands and continued “red entries” in the land records.
The proposed rules will replace the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (Imposition, Collection, and Utilization of Environmental Compensation for Stubble Burning) Rules, 2023, along with amendments made in 2024.