Centre introduces new regulatory framework to curb stubble-burning in Delhi-NCR; farmers to face fines

The central government has proposed draft rules for a new regulatory framework to control crop residue burning in the Delhi-NCR region, covering Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, to reduce air pollution during winter.

Under the proposed framework, agricultural fields where violations occur will be placed in a “red category” for 15 months which could flag the property during transactions with revenue authorities. The higher penalty rates introduced in 2024 will also continue.

The rules are proposed to take effect in 2026. Farmers found responsible for stubble burning would face environmental fines based on the size of the agricultural land. The fine would be Rs 5,000 for land below two acres, Rs 10,000 for land between two and five acres, and Rs 30,000 for land above five acres.

These penalties are the same as those introduced through the 2024 amendment, which doubled the earlier compensation amounts.

The draft notification, issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, does not clearly specify how the “red category” designation will affect the land.

Sources said land under the “red category” may also be made ineligible for government schemes. The government has invited feedback from stakeholders within 60 days of the notification issued on September 8.