Centre issues advisory to states on unregulated stem cell therapies

NEW DELHI: The centre has issued an advisory to all states to strictly regulate stem cell therapies, stating that only “standard clinical care” is approved.

The advisory by the Union Health Ministry makes it clear that unauthorised administration, prescription, promotion or advertisement of stem cell therapy beyond the approved indications would constitute professional misconduct.

The advisory, dated September 16, has been issued following the judgment of the January 30 judgment of the Supreme Court on the issue.

It reiterates the existing framework governing stem cell research and therapy and seeks to ensure that stem cell therapies are permitted as standard care in routine clinical practice only for disease conditions/indications included in the list approved by the ministry.

With regard to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), the advisory stipulates that the therapeutic use of any type of stem cell in autism is to remain restricted to duly approved clinical trials, in accordance with the National Guidelines for Stem Cell Research, 2017, jointly issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and other government bodies from time to time.

The ministry has requested the states and UTs to widely disseminate the directions of the SC to all concerned state and district regulatory authorities and government and private clinical establishments involved in stem cell research, treatment, promotion or administration, for strict compliance with the applicable framework.

The advisory also draws attention to the consequences of non-compliance with the framework governing stem cell therapy.