Congress rejects UPI fee claim, accuses Modi government of diverting attention from backlash

A senior government functionary said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance had pressed for a tiered Merchant Discount Rate (MDR)/revenue framework for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and noted that it should be notified and operationalised without delay.

Five Congress MPs, including P Chidambaram, Manish Tewari, Gaurav Gogoi, Kishori Lal and K Gopinath, were present on August 12 when the report was adopted, with no dissent recorded in the published minutes, the BJP functionary said.

Dismissing the claims, Gogoi said the Parliament Standing Committee on Finance did not discuss the UPI tax proposal that the Modi government announced recently.

The Department of Finance did not have any specific proposal on "UPI tax" when they met the members of the finance committee, Gogoi said.

Questions were raised on the need for MDR, but the government representatives did not have any specific or satisfactory answers at that point, Gogoi said.

"I reiterate that the recent UPI tax policies hurt the small Indian merchants, vendors, entrepreneurs and help the major American corporations. Stop surrendering, PM Modi," Gogoi said on X.