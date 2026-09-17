India’s fertility rate has fallen below replacement level: EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal

NEW DELHI: India should move away from population control as a state policy objective and recalibrate its family planning framework to reflect the country’s changing demographic profile, said Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

Sanyal shared the report, titled "The Ghost of Population Past: How Population Control Persists in India", co-authored by Aakanksha Arora, a director, and Virat Singh, a consultant with the EAC-PM.

The report warns that fertility has fallen well below the replacement level in several parts of the country. This has raised concerns about an ageing population and changes in India’s demographic profile.

The authors said live births in India peaked at about 29 million in 2001 but have since fallen to below 23 million. The population continues to grow, mainly because of demographic momentum created by India’s relatively young population. Longer life expectancy and improvements in healthcare and living standards have also contributed to population growth.

“India’s fertility rate is well below the replacement rate and some parts of the country now have East Asian and European fertility levels,” Sanyal said.

The authors said population control measures remain embedded in government policies, including in some states that are now seeking to encourage higher fertility. They said this disconnect between policy and demographic trends needs to be addressed.

The report compares India’s situation with China, where population-control measures continued for years even after their adverse demographic effects became apparent. It cautions that India could face similar pressures if policies designed for an earlier phase of population growth remain unchanged.

Sanyal clarified that the report does not oppose family planning for health reasons, birth spacing or individual choice. “Its central argument is that population control should no longer be treated as an objective of state policy, given the country’s declining fertility,” he said.

The authors cited data from the Sample Registration System (SRS) and the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) to highlight differences in fertility across states and union territories.