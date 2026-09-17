SC slams IOC for denying woman LPG helper job on gender grounds

NEW DELHI: "You think women can't lift LPG cylinders?" asked Supreme Court on Thursday and directed the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to pay Rs 12 lakh compensation to a woman denied a job on the basis of gender discrimination.

Coming down heavily on the corporation for denying equal opportunity, the top court's two-judge Bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Vipul M Pancholi remarked that it was an affront to her dignity.

Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case, the apex court ordered IOC to pay compensation of Rs 12 lakh to the woman who was denied a job as a refilling helper at an LPG bottling plant despite being eligible because of her gender.

Since she has attained the age of retirement, the court deemed it fit to award her compensation for the discrimination she suffered.

During the hearing on Thursday, Advocate Himanshu Jain, appearing for the woman petitioner, sought an adjournment, but the court stated that it was going to decide the case that day itself.

The lawyer for the corporation submitted that the list of names was merely a recommendation and did not carry binding force. He added that the authorities must have found her unsuitable, considering that the job required manual labour, as a helper is required to lift LPG cylinders, and there are night shifts as well.

Hearing these submissions, Justice Kumar, however, said: "You denied her appointment just because she is a lady? This is disrespect to womanhood. Award her compensation. We are from India, and every day we say respect women and that she is a goddess. It is an affront to womanhood, we can say, and that too by a Government of India undertaking. Day in, day out they lift gas cylinders in their house. When men are not there, it is she who will change the gas cylinder."

Even as the lawyer for the corporation defended the matter and requested the top court that it be referred to mediation, the court refused.

The petitioner, a resident of village Gudha, was among 49 persons recommended by a local committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner for employment at an IOC LPG bottling plant. She appeared for an interview for the post of casual khalasi/peon/refilling helper, but was denied appointment, whereas 43 other candidates received appointment letters.