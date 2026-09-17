Supreme Court raps states on school menstrual hygiene facilities

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which States and Union Territories (UTs) reported compliance with its directions on ensuring menstrual hygiene facilities in schools, observing that some responses appeared to be mere formalities and did not reflect the situation on the ground.

A bench of Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan —while monitoring compliance with its judgment in Jaya Thakur versus Government of India and others case—took into record the affidavit filed by the Centre, which stated that though substantial progress has been made, a lot more ought to be done.

Hearing these submissions, the court said, “compliance affidavits from states lacked ground verification. Some responses appeared to be mere formalities.” The bench thereby directed the states to ensure regular supply of sanitary products, maintenance of toilets, provision of water and disposal systems, and school-level monitoring.