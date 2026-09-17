We have rejected Dara Singh's remission plea: Odisha government to SC in 1999 Staines murder case

NEW DELHI: The Odisha government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the remission plea of Rabindra Kumar Pal, alias Dara Singh -- serving a life sentence for the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons, has been rejected by the Sentence Review Board.

"The sentence Review board has rejected convict Dara Singh’s premature release plea," Odisha government told the top court's two-judge bench headed by Justice Manoj Misra and also comprising Justice Vijay Bishnoi.

These submissions of the Odisha government came as a huge setback for Singh, who has already served more than 25 years in prison in the case.

Following the submissions, Singh told the top court that he will challenge the Odisha government's order.

Hearing these submissions, the top court granted Singh's lawyer two weeks' time to respond to the Odisha government's decision and listed the matter for further hearing after three weeks.

On September 8, the apex court came down heavily on the Odisha government and the authorities concerned for sitting on the premature release/remission plea of Singh.

Granting the Odisha Sentence Review Board one final opportunity to decide on Singh’s premature release, the court, on September 8, observed that it could not tolerate further avoidance of a decision on the matter.

The apex court bench also expressed its displeasure over the State Sentence Review Board's inaction despite its multiple orders directing the government and authorities to take a decision on Singh's premature release.

"Whatever decision you want to take, take it. Otherwise we will take our own," the bench had told the State.