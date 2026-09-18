AAP to launch door-to-door campaign in Punjab; Manish Sisodia says will return with bigger mandate

CHANDIGARH: A day after the BJP launched its ‘Nasha Mukt Yatra’ in Punjab, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its first major pre-election outreach campaign in the state on Friday. From September 20, around 2.68 lakh booth committee members will visit households across Punjab and highlight the party's work.

The campaign is aimed at taking the party’s message directly to voters as the government enters the final six months of its current tenure. The strategy was discussed at the AAP Political Affairs Committee meeting in Delhi on Thursday.

AAP Punjab Affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia, flanked by Punjab President Aman Arora and state working president Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, announced the statewide campaign.

“CM Bhagwant Singh Mann will personally join the campaign in Dhuri, while AAP will simultaneously launch its membership drive and release its election campaign pamphlet in Ludhiana on September 19, marking the beginning of an intensive grassroots mobilisation across Punjab,” he said.

The former deputy chief minister of Delhi said the Mann government has completed four-and-a-half years in office and fulfilled all the election promises made in 2022.

“From September 20...workers, who are part of our booth-level committees, will be visiting each and every house. They will tell people about the work done by our government for women, youth, farmers, traders and businessmen," Sisodia said.

"The benefits we have provided have led to annual savings of Rs 1.82 lakh, or Rs 15,000 per month, for each household,” Sisodia added.

“Punjab has 25,332 booths and the campaign will be carried out through booth committees across the state. Our booth leaders and party workers will visit households and explain the work...,” he said.

Education will be another key focus. Sisodia claimed that government schools had been equipped with modern amenities and that the quality of education had improved, resulting in greater satisfaction.