BJP launches '13-day anti-drug campaign' in Punjab, promises a drug-free state ahead elections

CHANDIGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Thursday said the party's anti-drug campaign must reach every corner of Punjab and the state must be freed from drugs. He said at the launch of a 13-day 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra'.

"I am not here just to flag off a yatra, but to launch a fight against drugs with a pledge that we will root out the menace,” Nabin said.

The political and social outreach drive aims to mobilise the public against the drug crisis ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Nabin flagged off the first of four statewide anti-drug yatras from Ekta Sthal in Madhopur, Pathankot. The second yatra will begin from Fatehgarh Sahib on Saturday, followed by the third from Fazilka on Sunday and the fourth from Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda on Monday.

Together, the four yatras will cover around 4,000 km across all 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab. The campaign aims to create awareness about the side-effects of drugs, especially among the youth. After the yatras conclude, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Jalandhar by the end of the month on September 30.

Addressing a public gathering, Nabin said Punjab needs opportunities, education and employment rather than substance abuse.

“I have come from Patna with one message that we have to take this anti-drug campaign to every corner of the state. We have to make Punjab drug-free. Today, we are facing an enemy which silently enters our villages, our homes and gradually takes the entire family under its grip. This enemy is drugs. We have to end this scourge." Nabin said.

Before the launch, Nabin met 50 families affected by drug-related deaths and promised political and social support.