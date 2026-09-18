He was about to disclose information: Nithari victim’s father alleges Surendra Koli’s death was a cover-up

The father of a 15-year-old girl who was among the victims in the 2006 Nithari killings on Friday alleged that Surendra Koli was murdered in Haridwar and questioned the police’s preliminary finding that the former accused died by suicide, reported news agency PTI.

“Surendra Koli has been murdered; he has not died by suicide,” said Jhabbu Lal, 64, whose daughter was among the children who went missing from Nithari and was later identified as one of the victims.

Koli, whose name remained associated for nearly two decades with the Nithari killings, was found hanging at a rented tea stall on Sapt Sarovar Road in Haridwar’s Bhupatwala area on Friday. Police said a forensic team examined the scene and that the death appeared prima facie to be a case of suicide. The body was taken into custody and panchanama and post-mortem proceedings were initiated.

Lal, however, questioned why Koli would have taken his own life after spending several months outside prison following his release.

“If he had died by suicide in jail, it could be understood that he was depressed. But he took his life after being released and spending several months outside? This raises questions,” Lal said, reported PTI.

“He would have been about to disclose some important information. That is why he has been killed,” he alleged.

According to the report, Lal also maintained that Koli was not the main culprit in the Nithari case and alleged that businessman Moninder Singh Pandher, at whose Sector 31 house Koli worked as a domestic help, was the main accused.

“Koli was not the main culprit. His owner Moninder Pandher was the main accused in the case. He should be hanged,” Lal said.