India's real estate prices rise 63% in five years across 11 non-metro cities: Report

India’s real estate market saw robust growth in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, with residential prices across 11 cities rising 63 per cent between 2021 and 2026, compared with 42 per cent growth in the country’s top eight cities.

According to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Knight Frank India report, the reason for this growth is a strong MSME ecosystem, availability of a talent pool, coinciding with a stronger services base in several emerging cities and GCCs widening the office map, among others.

The cities of Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh Tricity, Goa, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam and Coimbatore recorded an average residential price CAGR of 8 per cent between 2016 and 2026, compared with 4 per cent across the top 8 cities.

While the top eight cities will continue to anchor the sector given their volume, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are becoming increasingly important growth anchors.

India’s real estate sector output is projected to reach USD 5.8 trillion by 2047, with Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities estimated to contribute 25–30 per cent, representing USD 1.4–1.7 trillion in output. Realising this opportunity will require infrastructure that generates employment and enterprise, supported by demand-led formal supply, serviced land, efficient approvals, reliable utilities and liveable urban conditions.

The share of infrastructure expenditure in total government capital expenditure has increased from 39 per cent in FY15 to 55 per cent in FY26. As the government increases its commitment to infrastructure, the base for private capital has been fortified in the last decade, leading to a growing role of public-private partnerships.

The government’s three-year PPP pipeline comprises 852 projects with a combined cost of Rs 17 lakh crores. Many of these projects will have a long-term positive impact on the growth of the two markets.