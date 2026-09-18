'Vote chori, govt chori, now party chori': Rahul Gandhi attacks EC over TMC name and symbol freeze

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the Election Commission’s decision to bar rival Trinamool Congress factions from using the party’s name and its ‘flowers and grass’ symbol during the West Bengal bypolls.

Gandhi alleged that the poll panel was failing in its constitutional duty to protect the people’s mandate and was instead assisting forces that, according to him, sought to overturn electoral verdicts.

“First Shiv Sena, then NCP, and now Trinamool Congress. Every time, the same pattern — BJP and the Election Commission join forces to split a party. Then its election symbol is snatched away,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that if an entire political party could be “stolen”, it was hardly surprising that the votes of millions of Indians could also be “stolen”.

“Vote chori. Government chori. Now party chori — these have become symbols of our democratic decline,” Gandhi said.

"The ECI's constitutional responsibility is to protect the mandate but instead, it's aiding those very forces that overturn the people's verdict," he said.

"This fight isn't just Mamata Banerjee's. It's the fight of every political party, every voter who wants free and fair elections," Gandhi said.