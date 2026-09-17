EC freezes TMC name, symbol for Bengal bypolls; rival factions asked to pick separate identities

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued an interim order in the dispute between rival factions of the Trinamool Congress over control of the party, freezing the use of its name and reserved “Flowers & Grass” election symbol for the upcoming by-elections in two West Bengal Assembly constituencies.

Both groups had fielded candidates for the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly by-elections, scheduled for October 6.

The two factions, led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy respectively, have been directed to choose separate names and election symbols for the bypolls to Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies.

The Commission has barred both factions from using the party name “All India Trinamool Congress” simpliciter and prohibited them from using its reserved “Flowers & Grass” symbol.

The arrangement will remain in force until the Commission takes a final decision under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, the ECI said in its order, a copy of which is with this newspaper.

The Commission has directed both groups to furnish, by 11 am on September 18, three names in order of preference by which they wish to be recognised for the purpose of the bypolls.

“The Commission may approve any one of the three names proposed by each faction,” the order said.