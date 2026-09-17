EC freezes TMC name, symbol for Bengal bypolls; rival factions asked to pick separate identities

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued an interim order in the dispute between rival factions of the Trinamool Congress over control of the party, freezing the use of its name and reserved “Flowers & Grass” election symbol for the upcoming by-elections in two West Bengal Assembly constituencies.
Both groups had fielded candidates for the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly by-elections, scheduled for October 6.
The two factions, led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy respectively, have been directed to choose separate names and election symbols for the bypolls to Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies.
The Commission has barred both factions from using the party name “All India Trinamool Congress” simpliciter and prohibited them from using its reserved “Flowers & Grass” symbol.
The arrangement will remain in force until the Commission takes a final decision under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, the ECI said in its order, a copy of which is with this newspaper.
The Commission has directed both groups to furnish, by 11 am on September 18, three names in order of preference by which they wish to be recognised for the purpose of the bypolls.
“The Commission may approve any one of the three names proposed by each faction,” the order said.
The rival groups have also been directed to indicate three free symbols, in order of preference, that could be allotted to candidates fielded by them in the bypolls. The symbols must be selected from the list of free symbols notified by the Commission for the current elections, it said.
The interim arrangement follows the Commission's assessment that there are two rival groups within the party, one led by Mamata Banerjee and the other by Arup Roy, with both claiming to represent the recognised political party.
The Commission said the dispute requires a substantive determination under Para 15 of the Symbols Order. The provision empowers the poll panel to decide, after considering the available facts and hearing the rival sides, which faction, if any, should be recognised as the political party in a dispute involving competing claims.
However, the Commission noted that the limited time available before the ongoing bypolls does not permit completion of the full proceedings. It therefore decided to issue an interim order to ensure that the rival groups are placed on an equal footing and that their rights and interests are protected until a final determination is made.
The Commission's move comes amid competing claims over the All India Trinamool Congress' organisational structure, authorised representatives, party name and election symbol. The poll panel had begun hearing the rival claims earlier this month, with both sides submitting documents in support of their respective positions.