FTAs opening new career opportunities for Indian youth, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed by India with various countries are opening up new career opportunities for the youth.

Addressing a 'Rozgar Mela' (Jobs Fair) virtually, the prime minister also said that the talent and skills of India's youth have won the trust of the entire world, which has great expectations from Indian innovators, entrepreneurs and the country's youthful strength.

"India signed 40 Free Trade Agreements. These FTAs are opening new doors of possibilities for our youth. Such trade agreements pave the way for new partnerships for our entrepreneurs, open paths to new markets, and create new possibilities in careers for our youth," he said.

At the function, the prime minister distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters virtually to newly selected youth, who will join various government departments and organisations.

Referring to the just concluded BRICS Summit, Modi said India's effort has been to ensure that BRICS cooperation does not remain limited to governments alone.

"Our entrepreneurs, our farmers, our women, our youth - everyone should become an active partner in this partnership," he said.

Referring to the country's startup ecosystem, the prime minister said India's youth power is reflected in it and the startup ecosystem is no longer limited to big cities but has expanded to other cities as well.

"India is today the world's third largest startup ecosystem. And India's startup story is no longer just the story of big cities.Today, nearly half of recognised startups are in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities," he said.