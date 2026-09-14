BRICS Summit forged consensus despite ‘very polarised world’, West Asia conflict, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday described the BRICS Summit held under India’s chairship as a success, saying member countries managed to forge a consensus despite a “very polarised world” and sharp differences over the West Asia conflict.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Jaishankar said the West Asia conflict was “the toughest issue of the day” but the grouping was able to adopt a joint statement on the issue.

“The BRICS Summit was taking place in a very polarised world – there were two major conflicts, big divides and very strong opinions and interests. Even in the midst of this polarisation, we actually forged a consensus,” Jaishankar said.

The BRICS members adopted the joint New Delhi Declaration on Saturday after overcoming differences between the UAE and Iran over the West Asia conflict. The declaration notably did not directly mention the US over its attacks on Iran.

The negotiations over the declaration went down to the wire as Iran and the UAE initially hardened their positions.